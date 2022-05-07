Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

