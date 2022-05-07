Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $265.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.49 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 379,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

