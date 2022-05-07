Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.27 ($104.49).

DHER opened at €29.56 ($31.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

