Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.25 ($65.53).

DPW stock opened at €38.98 ($41.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.58 and a 200-day moving average of €49.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

