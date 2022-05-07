Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.07

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.07 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 209.20 ($2.61). Devro shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.57), with a volume of 80,691 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of £339.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Devro news, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £140,285.46 ($175,247.30). Also, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 18,911 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £39,523.99 ($49,374.13).

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

