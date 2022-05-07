DeXe Market Cap Tops $22.68 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DeXe coin can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00013395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $8.73 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,850.14 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029764 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 4,722,357 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars.

