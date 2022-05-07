dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.24 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $114,351.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,205,382 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

