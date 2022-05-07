DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.38. 423,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,776. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

