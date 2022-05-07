Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 2,728,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

