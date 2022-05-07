Difesa Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,200 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 322,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,401. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 1,284.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

