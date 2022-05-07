Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $503,000 in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000.

Shares of MLAIU stock remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

