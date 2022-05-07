Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $566,000 in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 40,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital cut Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair cut Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Larimar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.