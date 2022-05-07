Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II makes up approximately 1.0% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

XPDBU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

