Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. TKB Critical Technologies 1 makes up 1.2% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,114,000.

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

