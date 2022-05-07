Difesa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,070,000.

ESACU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

