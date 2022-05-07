Difesa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. 6,919,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

