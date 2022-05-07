Difesa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000.

NASDAQ:ROSEU traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.78.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

