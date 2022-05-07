DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $215.07 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $215.07 million and $676,381.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00239464 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00467187 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

