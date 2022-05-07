DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,063. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 526,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

