Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $194,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

