Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.22% of Trinity Industries worth $182,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

