Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Lincoln National worth $190,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

