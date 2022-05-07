Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.08 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of Liberty Broadband worth $191,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

