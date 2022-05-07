Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of Chart Industries worth $179,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.08.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.07.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.