Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $19.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

