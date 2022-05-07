Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of MSCI worth $196,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $405.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.43. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

