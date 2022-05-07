Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 183,454 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.15% of Washington Federal worth $177,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

WAFD opened at $31.15 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

