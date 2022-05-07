Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,935 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Autodesk worth $191,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.19 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Griffin Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

