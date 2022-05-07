Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $180,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

