Discovery Value Fund Has $183,000 Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Discovery Value Fund lessened its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,306 shares during the quarter. Agora accounts for about 0.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Agora were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Agora by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

NASDAQ API traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.67. 986,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $706.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

