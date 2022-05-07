Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,638 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

IWF traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. 2,942,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

