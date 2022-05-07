Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 887 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. McKesson makes up 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

MCK stock traded up $18.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.10. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.