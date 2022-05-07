Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 172.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $255.74. 1,124,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,543. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.