Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. 4,843,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.