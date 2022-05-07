DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,521 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 18.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.00% of DoorDash worth $512,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 551,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. 19,772,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

