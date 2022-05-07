DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,772,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. DoorDash has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,190.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

