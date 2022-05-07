DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Susquehanna

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

DoorDash stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $72.11. 19,772,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

