DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

DASH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. 19,772,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

