DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $74.84 and last traded at $75.04. 34,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,106,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

