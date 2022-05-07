Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $642,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $993.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

