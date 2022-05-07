DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $478.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $478.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.35) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 430 ($5.37) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

