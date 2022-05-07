DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 695,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,992. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

