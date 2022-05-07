DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00036976 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

