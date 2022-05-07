Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 901 ($11.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.89. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 901 ($11.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 37 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($123,982.22). Also, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($29,206.75). Insiders purchased 43,331 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,547 in the last three months.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

