Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock valued at $264,147,230.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.