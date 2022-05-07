easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.10

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $6.37. easyJet shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 23,063 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.81) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.31) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.00.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

