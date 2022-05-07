eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6-9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.39 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

eBay stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

