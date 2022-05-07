Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,922,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $305.11 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.33 and a 200 day moving average of $365.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

