Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,380 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.19. 919,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

