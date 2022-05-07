Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. 6,433,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,071. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

